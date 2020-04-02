Sanjay Dutt tells people to eat well and stay healthy during lockdown
"Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," Sanjay tweeted on Thursday along with an inspiring video.
Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/1wvKbvXVij
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 2, 2020
Sporting black workout wear, he is seen walking and jogging in the less than a minute video.
This comes just a few days after his video on the importance of staying indoors.
"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he had captioned the video.
Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/es7n48B7Fg
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 30, 2020
Last month, he had made another video to thank those who are helping people.
"My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19," he had posted.
My salute to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. We appreciate your efforts & would also like to thank the entire nation for coming together for this. Stay home, stay safe. #JantaCurfew #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dOgibmCYjq
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 22, 2020
Like him, many celebrities are posting videos and photos about how they are spending their self-isolation time.
