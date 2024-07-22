Sanjay Dutt thanks ‘mom’ Maanayata Dutt for being the ‘rock in his life’ in special birthday post; Trishala sends love

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He has been happily married to Maanayata Dutt for nearly two decades. The couple is proud parents to two kids, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra. Despite keeping a low-key life, the couple is often seen posting dedications on each other’s special days. Now, on Maanayata’s birthday, the doting husband wished his wife with the sweetest note.

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata Dutt on her birthday with a special post

Today, on July 22, a while back, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and dropped a multi-picture post with his wife, Maanayata Dutt. A series of pictures from their vacations and happy times radiated love, respect, and admiration towards each other. The post concluded with an adorable family picture featuring the couple with their kids.

Sharing the post, the actor lovingly called her "mom" and extended his birthday wish with a special note that read, "Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @maanayata"

Take a look:

Advertisement

Reacting to the post, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt dropped a red heart, cake, sparkle, and face with smiling and red-heart emojis.

Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Trishala Dutt sends love to Maanayata Dutt on her special day

In addition to this, Trishala also took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing photo with her. The two posed for a stunning click, and she wrote alongside, "Happy Birthday@maanayata I love you so very much" followed by a green-heart emoji. She also drew a red heart alongside.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was previously married to Richa Sharma, with whom he had a daughter, Trishala Dutt. She is settled in the USA. The actor then married Rhea Pillai with whom his relationship also ended after several years.

He then married Maanayata Dutt on February 7, 2008, in a private ceremony held in Goa. Two years later, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra, on 21 October 2010.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra drops candid PIC of Raghav Chadha as she shares husband appreciation post: ‘No one like you’