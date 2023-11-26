Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, others give tribute and condolences to martyrs from 26/11 attack

With prayers for the martyrs and a desire for peace, Bollywood stars remembered the 60-hour terror attack carried out by 10 Pakistani gunmen in Mumbai, marking six years since one of the city's worst terror strikes on this day. Bollywood celebrities in the film have taken to their social media handles to express condolences for the lives lost and to honor both the grieving families and the National Security Guard, who bravely battled to eliminate terrorists during the unforgettable event.

Celebrities on 26/11 attack

On November 26, 2023, we commemorate the 15th anniversary of the harrowing 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, which occurred in 2008. Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks in various areas of the Maharashtra capital, resulting in the loss of 166 lives and injuries to over 300 people. Many celebrities took to their social media handle today to commemorate the incident.

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram story and wrote, “The heroes and martyrs will always be in our memories.”

Tiger Shroff took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “On this day, I pause to remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the 26/11 attacks. Their courage and selflessness inspire me to cherish every moment and value the peace we strive for. My thoughts are with their families, and may their memory be a source of strength.”

Manoj Bajpayee on his X handle wrote, “On the 15th anniversary of 26/11, let's pay our respects to the brave souls who faced adversity with unparalleled courage. Salute to the heroes who exemplified unwavering dedication to duty.”

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Remembering all the brave hearts who laid down their lives to protect their country and the victims of the heinous attack. Jai Hind. #NeverForgotten.”

Rohit Shetty wrote in his Instagram story, “Let’s not forget 26/11 let’s not forget the attack let’s not forget the heroes let’s not forget tyhe martyrs.”

Daisy Shah wrote on her X handle, “Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai attack. Their sacrifice will forever echo in our hearts, a tribute to resilience and unity #MumbaiTerrorAttack #NeverForget.”

Nimrat Kaur also wrote, “Remembering today and always the sacrifices of the brave soldiers and police personnel in service of the citizens in the horrific Mumbai attacks. Forever in our hearts. Forever our beloved, valiant guardians. #Mumbai2611.”

Discussing the incident, the bravery of the Indian Army and Mumbai Police resulted in the elimination of all terrorists, with one being captured. Nevertheless, the attackers instilled unforgettable terror in Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and other locations in the city.

