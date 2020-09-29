  1. Home
Sanjay Dutt turns photographer for wife Maanayata Dutt as she poses for a pretty PHOTO

Maanayata Dutt recently took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her which was clicked by her hubby, Sanjay Dutt.
Maanayata Dutt shares a new pic
Sanjay Dutt, who is currently spending time in Dubai with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins Iqra and Shahraan Dutt, turned photographer for his beloved wife. Sanjay is reportedly battling lung cancer and had begun his treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. While fans are praying for his speedy recovery, the actor’s wife recently took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous self-portrait clicked by the Shamshera actor. In the picture, Maanayata is looking absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful blue coloured halter neck maxi dress.

Sharing the photo, Maanayata wrote, “The longest journey of your life, is the one that takes you deep within yourself. The journey to truly find yourself #happysoul #peaceofmind #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod @duttsanjay”.

Have a look at Maanayata Dutt’s latest post here:

Maanayata often shares pictures with Sanjay and their children on her social media handle. A few days back, she shared a perfect family picture and in the caption, she wrote, “Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod”.

As for Sanjay's treatment, it is reported that the actor is returning to Mumbai for the third round of chemotherapy scheduled to start on September 30. On the work front, the 61-year-old actor will resume shooting for Prithviraj, also starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar, after Diwali. The actor will be also seen in a film titled Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from these two films, he also has Torbaaz in the pipeline. 

Credits :Maanayata Dutt Instagram

