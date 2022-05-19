Sanjay Dutt visits Siddhivinayak temple with sister Priya Dutt, daughter Trishala is all hearts

Riding high on the success of his recent hit KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt on Thursday offered prayers in Siddhivinayak temple along with younger sister Priya in Mumbai. Priya posted a picture on her social media where the actor is seen worshiping Lord Ganesha with folded hands, wearing a mustard yellow kurta. While Priya is seen holding a coconut in her hands, dressed in a white salwar suit. The picture soon grabbed the attention of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, who dropped several red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Priya penned a note: "I was blessed to get a beautiful darshan with my brother @duttsanjay at @siddhivinayakmandirmumbai. His blessing always be upon all of us, that is my prayer. Give us the strength to face the upheavals and the humility to handle our successes." The photo also garnered various reactions from Dutt’s fans. A fan commented, ‘’Yes humility to handle the successes we learn from you.’’ Another fan said, ‘’God bless you Priya and Sanju.’’

Have a look at the picture:

Sanjay Dutt played the role of a robust villain ‘Adheera’ in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and received an overwhelming response from fans. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ which focused on the life of an orphan, Rocky (played by Yash), who is rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Not just in India, the film turned out to be a huge success globally. The flick was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. Emerging as the biggest grosser of 2022, Prashanth Neel’s directorial has minted 430 crores in just the Hindi version. The film, released on April 14, also features Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

The ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ actor will be next seen in the historical action drama ‘Prithviraj’ co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on June 3.

