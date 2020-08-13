Sanjay Dutt: Vivek Oberoi wishes the actor quick recovery post lung cancer diagnosis: Baba you’ll fight this

Vivek Oberoi has penned a note for Sanjay Dutt on Instagram in which he has wished the actor a speedy recovery. For the unversed, Baba has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The Bollywood film industry woke up to get another rude shock sometime back as Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Surely, this year has not proved to be a good one for B-town. Baba had been admitted a few days back to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. Post his discharge, the actor announced on social media about taking a break for medical reasons. But the news about his lung cancer diagnosis followed soon after.

Numerous members of the film fraternity including fans have wished the actor a speedy recovery. Among them is Vivek Oberoi who has penned a note for him on Instagram that reads, “Once a fighter, always a fighter! We know baba you’ll fight this like the tiger you’ve always been and come out of this roarrringg! We’re all with you and are praying for your speedy recovery! Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. Sending you a big Jaadu Ki Jhappi! Much love always baba!”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata has released a statement in which she has expressed her gratitude towards everyone for their good wishes. She has also asked the fans not to fall for rumours and speculations related to the actor’s health. She writes, “All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have.” Meanwhile, the trailer of Dutt’s movie Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and has been released and the fans have appreciated his intriguing look and dialogues in the same.

