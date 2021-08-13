Sanjay Dutt walks hand in hand with Trishala Dutt; Father & daughter duo switch on their party mode

It was Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt’s birthday recently, and the actor flew all the way to California to celebrate her special day. Ever since Sanju has been there, Trishala’s Instagram feeds and stories are filled with pictures of her and the PK actor. From posting a picture of hugging her dad to using funny filters on him, Trishala is keeping all Dutt fans entertained. In yet another series of stories, she has posted videos of her walking hand in hand with her father and in the second one, both of them enjoying a lavish dinner.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Trishala Dutt posted a video of her and her dad Sanjay Dutt walking on the streets. The video begins with Trishala’s face, and then she pans it onto Sanjay’s face, who removed his mask the moment he saw the camera. The actor then smiled and posed with his daughter. Trishala wrote “dad mode on” on the story. In the next story, she gave all her followers a glimpse of the lavish meal set up on their table as the Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor posed, making a victory sign with his fingers.

Take a look:

Trishala Dutt’s last two posts on her Instagram have been with her dad, where she is hugging Sanjay Dutt, and both look happy together. In one of the pictures she posted, Trishala thanked everyone who wished her on her special day. In the next picture she posted, Trishala wrote “Papa” with a heart emoji.

