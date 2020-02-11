Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata Dutt on their wedding anniversary; Says 'Don’t know what I would do without you'

Sanjay Dutt has the best thing to say about wifey Maanayata Dutt on their wedding anniversary as he shares an adorable Instagram post to wish her.

Sanjay Dutt found love in Maanayata Dutt twelve years ago. The actor had had a number of love affairs until he finally found the right one, becoming a devoted husband to Maanayata and a loving father to their children Shahraan and Iqra. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2008. Sanjay and Maanayata have always been each other's pillars. They've seen tough times together, coming out stronger than before. When Sanjay and Maanayata were enjoying their marital bliss, the court's judgment which sentenced Sanju for three and a half years jail time came as a setback for them and the entire family. Maanayata stood like a wall and kept the family together.

Looking back to the old times and the blissful present, Sanjay Dutt penned a short but beautiful quote for Maanayata wishing her on their wedding anniversary today. Sanju baba shared a video with loved up pictures of himself with wifey Maanayata on his Instagram handle as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today and wrote, 'Don’t know what I would do without you'. On the other hand, Maanayata too showered love on hubby with an equally adorable Insta post.

'There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you. thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod', she captioned her post.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is all set for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 co-starring Pooja Bhatt, , and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will later be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside .

