Sanjay Dutt wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday: Stay blessed

Updated on Nov 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST
   
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, clocked another year today. Millions of SRK fans and celebrities from across the globe continue to pour in birthday greetings and wishes. Since yesterday, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have made their way inside Mannat. As always, fans too gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, to get a glimpse of the superstar. 

Several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, and others took to social media to wish the actor. And now, just a few moments back, SRK’s close friend Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram space and penned a heartfelt birthday note for King Khan. He shared a throwback picture featuring him, his wife and Shah Rukh Khan posing together for the camera and wrote, “Happy birthday Shah @iamsrk Stay blessed!” Apart from Sanjay, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ star Varun Dhawan also extended birthday greetings by sharing a solo picture of the superstar and wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir” with a heart emoticon. Even Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene penned birthday wishes and said, “Hbd @iamsrk. It’s always a pleasure to hangout. To many happy returns and a good year ahead. With love MD and R.” 

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar too shared pictures with Shah Rukh and praised him. He credited Shah Rukh for his ‘career and very being’. He also described him as ‘an unmatchable father, a rock-solid husband, a loving brother and an indispensable friend'. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra was decorated with lights. Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13. 

Credits: Varun Dhawan/Sanjay Dutt Instagram


