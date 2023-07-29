Sanjay Dutt’s birthday: Maanayata Dutt pens a heartfelt note for her ‘bestest half’

Actor Sanjay Dutt turns a year older today. His wife Maanayata Dutt shared a heartfelt video and caption on Instagram. In the post, Maanayata wished for his husband’s health and success and extended lots of love to him. Like any other beautiful love story, the two got their marriage registered in 2008 and after two years of dating, the two got hitched in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

Maanayata Dutt writes ‘Happy birthday my best half’ on Instagram for her husband

Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, took to Instagram and shared a mushy wish on the occasion of her husband’s birthday. In a shared video with candid pictures of the power couple, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my best half. words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life. stay blessed. #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Have a look:

A quick sneak peek into Sanjay Dutt’s career

Popularly known as Sanju Baba, the actor is known for his versatile performances in Indian cinema. There’s no doubt in saying that he created a space for himself in the film industry and gave many hits to the audience. After giving his debut in the year 1981 in Rocky, the newly turned 64-year-old actor went on to deliver outstanding performances in Andolan, Daag, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and many more. In fact, for his role in Vaastav, he won the Filmfare award for Best Actor. Not to forget, one of his iconic roles as Munna Bhai is still loved and admired by the audience. The actor will next be seen in Leo and Ghudchadi.