Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala digs out a rare childhood pic of her hugging Neetu Kapoor; Actress reacts

Rare and vintage photos of Bollywood stars tend to leave fans intrigued and when there is a special story behind it, they become even more special. Speaking of this, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has unearthed a rare and priceless childhood photo with senior star Neetu Kapoor from the good old days and shared it on her social media handle. Trishala, who is currently in the US and is working as a psychotherapist, left her followers intrigued as she dropped the cute childhood photo with Neetu Kapoor on her handle. And, in no time, she got a lovely response from the actress.

Sharing the same on her handle, Trishala wrote, "Look what I found!!! Love you @neetu54." In the adorable throwback photo, Little Trishala could be seen hugging Neetu Kapoor in a cute way. Neetu Kapoor also was seen lovingly posing with Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the rare childhood photo. As soon as Trishala shared the photo on her Instagram handle, Neetu reposted it and expressed her love for it. Sharing it, Neetu wrote, "Awww too adorable. So proud of what you are doing. Would love to have a consult."

Sanjay's daughter Trishala often uses her social media to create awareness about mental health and well being. She also drops photos on her handle when her dad visits her. A while back, Sanjay Dutt had travelled to the US to spend time with Trishala around her birthday. Back then, Trishala had shared several photos and videos with her dad on social media and left netizens in awe.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, she is currently gearing up for her comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawa, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The final shoot of the film is going on and recently, a photo of Neetu, Varun, Anil and Kiara with director Raj Mehta and choreographer Bosco Martis had gone viral on social media. It left fans excited to know if they were prepping for a song shoot together.

