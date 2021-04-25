Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt opens up on her longest relationship: Today he's married with children

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt once again talks about her seven-year-old relationship during an Ask Me Anything session.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s first daughter Trishala Dutt likes to stay away from the media glare. She is a psychotherapist by profession and is based out of New York. But she has often been seen conducting live sessions on Instagram and in one such Ask Me Anything session she was asked about being cheated on and her relationship. The star child did not shy away from any of the questions but very calmly replied to them. She often travels to India to meet her father.

Coming back to her session, one of the users asked if she has been cheated on and she replied, "Yes". Another user asked about her longest relationship, she said that her longest relationship continued till seven years. And also wrote, "I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years."

She added, "In a nutshell - we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best."

She has always been opened about her relationship including her dead boyfriend. Recently, an Instagram user had asked her about her boyfriend’s death. But this question was not welcomed by her and she wrote, "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is "none of your business," right?" She lost her boyfriend in 2019.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala opens up on her toxic relationship: He treated my like trash, it got worse

Credits :DNA

Share your comment ×