Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares an adorable throwback picture from her childhood with Sunil Dutt

In the picture, we can see little Trishala is all smiles while her grandpa Sunil Dutt is carrying her in his arms and looking at her smiling.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has always stayed away from Bollywood. The star kid who stays in New York is having the time of her life there. She hardly visits Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Trishala was Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. She was very close to her mom. She often keeps sharing pictures of her mother and father on Instagram. Last month, she had shared an adorable sepia-tinted throwback picture of Richa Sharma. She captioned the picture as "Mom... #1979 #RIP."

Recently, Trishala shared yet another adorable throwback picture but this time not of her mother nor father but a picture from her childhood with her grandfather and actor Sunil Dutt. In the picture, we can see little Trishala is all smiles while her grandpa Sunil Dutt is carrying her in his arms and looking at her smiling. Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "#priceless Dadaji" with a heart emoji. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans have been pouring hearts on this cute picture.

Check out Trishala Dutt's post here:

Last year Trishala had a big tragedy in her life. She had lost her boyfriend. The star kid even shared an emotional note sharing a picture of her with her boyfriend. She wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again." On his birthday which is on 8th October, Trishala wrote, "Not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you. Happy Birthday I love you. Rest In Paradise."

Also Read: Trishala Dutt is all hearts for Maanayata Dutt & Sanjay Dutt as the latter shares a heartwarming post

Credits :Instagram

Read More