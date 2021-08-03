Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt stuns in black monokini; Maanayata reacts

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is quite a sensation on social media. Whenever she shares any picture on her official Instagram handle, it takes no time in going viral. The star kid is very popular among the fans and always treats fans with pictures. She does not live in India and enjoys a massive fan following on social handles. Keeping up with the trend, today she shared another stunning picture of her and is taking away all attention.

She has shared it on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Aloha” along with heart emojis. Trishala is currently vacationing in Hawaii and shared a photo wearing a black monokini. She is seen happily posing for the camera amid a picturesque background. She has kept her hair pulled back in a bun and the diva can be seen flaunting her beautiful skin. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt's reaction. She has dropped loads of fire emojis in the comment section.

To note, she has been constantly treating her fans with holiday pictures. Yesterday, she had posted a sunset photo and wrote, "What a dream," adding the hashtag #nofilter.

Take a look at the photo here:

It is worth mentioning here that the star kid is a practicing psychotherapist in New York and often shares about her personal life. She also spread awareness about various issues, including mental health. Recently, she had also talked about being in a toxic relationship several years ago. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's first child from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa he married in 1987.

