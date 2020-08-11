Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt turns 32, expresses gratitude despite facing a 'challenging year'

Trishala Dutt shared a picture of herself posing with a big bouquet of red roses and expressed gratitude for her family, friends and followers.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt had a lot to be thankful for as she turned 32. Trishala, who has a massive fan following on social media, shared a picture of herself posing with a big bouquet of red roses and expressed gratitude for her family, friends and followers. While she said that the year gone by was a 'challenging' one, she is grateful for her health, family and friends.

Her gratitude-filled birthday note on Instagram read, "32. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It’s been a challenging year to say the least but I’m thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special & for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace, & love. xxxx T."

Take a look at her post:

Recently, Trishala had also wished her dad Sanjay Dutt on his birthday with a major throwback picture that delighted fans.

Last year, Trishala's boyfriend passed away and since then she kept a low profile. On his death anniversary last month, Trishala recounted how following his demise, her mental health spiraled and that she had to quit her job as a therapist to first attend to her mental health state.

In an honest and detailed post, she had written, "In the past year I've cried to a point where I've ran out of tears. I had to quit my job because how could I take care of someone's mental health if my own was a disaster? I've had several public breakdowns where strangers have come up to me and asked if I needed any assistance. I've also eaten everything in sight and gained 30 lbs (13kg). But it's fine. It happens. It's the process, and it's nothing I can't fix once I'm in the right mind-set (and I'm happy to share my mental health and physique has gotten so much better!)"

Read the full post here: Trishala Dutt pens heartbreaking note on boyfriend's death anniversary: Cried till I ran out of tears

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×