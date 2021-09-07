Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala gets a marriage proposal from her follower; Her epic reply is unmissable

In a surprising twist, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who stays in the US, received a marriage proposal from one of her followers on Instagram during a question and answer session. But, what caught everyone's attention was how aptly and hilariously, Trishala replied to the user whilst accepting the proposal as a joke. Trishala recently was conducting a session on her Instagram stories where she was addressing issues about mental health. However, one of her followers, instead of asking her about the topic, asked her if she would marry him.

The user following Trishala asked her, "You never answer my question Ms. Dutt. Will you marry me???" To this, Sanjay's daughter took to her Instagram story and replied in her own sassy yet funny way. Trishala, who is a psychotherapist by profession, wrote, "I never answer it because it has nothing to do with mental health. And at this point with all the ghosting going on and conversations slowly fading out after first dates from the guys end - why not lol. Happy?"

Take a look:

Trishala had been in the headlines a few years back when she lost her boyfriend. The star kid spoke about overcoming her grief with the help of a therapist in a session last year. Meanwhile, recently, on her birthday, Sanjay flew to the US to spend time with his daughter. While he was there, Trishala shared several photos and videos while hanging out with her dad. The photos of the Shamshera actor and his daughter went viral on social media.

