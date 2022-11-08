Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares an UNSEEN PIC of her late mom Richa and dad that she loves

Sanjay Dutt ’s eldest daughter Trishala Dut t is popular among fans. She has no plans of entering Bollywood. The star kid has a private social media account, unlike other star kids. Well, Trishala is currently settled in the United States. Recently, she interacted with her fans in an AMA session and shared an unseen picture of her mother and father Sanjay Dutt which has taken the internet by storm.

During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked her to show “One photo you love, but it’s not you.” She captioned her post, “My mommy (RIP) and daddy.” The picture shows her late mother Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt during their younger days. Both are seen smiling. Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma had married in 1987. Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years later and passed away in 1996 at her parents’ home.

Not many know that Richa was an also actress and had worked in films like Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, Insaaf Ki Awaaz, Sadak Chhap and Aag Hi Aag.

Take a look at the picture here: