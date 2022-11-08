Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shares an UNSEEN PIC of her late mom Richa and dad that she loves
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with late Richa Sharma.
Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt is popular among fans. She has no plans of entering Bollywood. The star kid has a private social media account, unlike other star kids. Well, Trishala is currently settled in the United States. Recently, she interacted with her fans in an AMA session and shared an unseen picture of her mother and father Sanjay Dutt which has taken the internet by storm.
Trishala’s AMA session:
During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked her to show “One photo you love, but it’s not you.” She captioned her post, “My mommy (RIP) and daddy.” The picture shows her late mother Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt during their younger days. Both are seen smiling. Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma had married in 1987. Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years later and passed away in 1996 at her parents’ home.
Not many know that Richa was an also actress and had worked in films like Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, Insaaf Ki Awaaz, Sadak Chhap and Aag Hi Aag.
Take a look at the picture here:
More about Trishala and Sanjay Dutt:
The star kid is a psychotherapist by profession and her Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion. Her page is filled with selfies, and photos with her father Sanjay Dutt. Once Trishala had spoken about her father's problems he was suffering from during her interactive session and stated that she is proud of her father for admitting his problem and seeking help for the same. She said, “When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every single day. Even though he’s not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative, and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about.”
ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt on his drug addiction: It’s a disease he has to fight every single day