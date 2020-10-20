Sanjay Dutt's family member shares an assuring health update about the actor's cancer battle

Sanjay Dutt, who is battling with lung cancer, is responding very well to medical treatment, according to one of the family members.

Amid speculation that Sanjay Dutt was battling lung cancer, the actor himself had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment in August. Now, according to the PTI report, the 61-year-old actor, who is battling cancer, is responding very well to the medical treatment. One of the family members of the actor told PTI that the news was like he has got six months or this month to live but it has never been that scene.

Sanjay was detected with lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he responded very well to the treatment. The family member also said that the actor went for his test and the results have come out very good. “With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well,” the member added. On October 14, the actor opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Sanjay Dutt said, “This is a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon.”

A few days back, the actor and his wife Maanayata Dutt had travelled to Dubai for a short break. Earlier, Maanayata had said in a statement that Sanjay will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. Later, they will formulate plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid-19 situation eases. At that time, the actor was undergoing treatment under a few esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. His wife then requested everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanjay’s illness.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sadak 2 alongside , and Pooja Bhatt. Now, he is gearing up for the shooting of his next, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. The period action film will mark Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×