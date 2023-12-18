Sanjay Dutt’s kids Shahraan-Iqra step out for dinner date with mom; fans say they look like Sunil Dutt-Nargis

Actor Sanjay Dutt embarked on his acting journey in 1981 with Rocky. Following his debut project, the actor proceeded to star in other films including Munna Bhai MBBS, Agneepath, and more. On the personal front, Dutt is the most doting father to his children Shahraan and Iqra.

Recently, the twins were spotted at a dinner date with their mother Maanayata Dutt and it is all things love. Notably, soon after a video of the trio began doing rounds on the internet, fans were surprised by the twins’ striking resemblance with Sanjay Dutt’s parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Read on to know how they reacted.

Sanjay Dutt’s twins Shahraan and Iqra head out for dinner date with mum Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt tied the nuptial knot with Maanayata in 2008. It was only in 2010 that the duo was blessed with their twins Shahraan and Iqra. Recently, the doting mother was spotted heading for a dinner date with her children. In a video, the trio was also seen striking a pose for the media. Watch the clip right here.

Shahraan and Iqra resemble grandparents Sunil Dutt and Nargis? Here’s what fans have to say

It took no time for the video of Maanayata’s dinner date with her children to go viral across social media platforms. The video received immense love from fans and they shared varied reactions to it. However, what caught our attention was the way they spotted the duo’s striking resemblance with their grandparents Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

Pointing it out, a fan said, “Dono hi pyare baccho ko dekhkar Sunil Dutt ji Nargis Dutt ji ki yaad aa gayi God bless cute kids (Both adorable kids remind me of Sunil Dutt ji and Nargis Dutt. God bless cute kids).”

Several other fans also mentioned how they have turned out to be the lookalikes of their grandparents and said, “Sunil dutt sahab or Nargis ji,in bachho k roop me dubara aa gye Hain,ladka dutt sahab k jesa or ladki Nargis ji jesi lag rahi hai (Sunil Dutt and Nargis have returned in the form of these kids. The boy is look like Sunil Dutt and the girl looks like Nargis)” “Resemblance of their dada dadi” read some fan reactions on the video.

