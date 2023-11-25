Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer reveals actor wore ‘worn and torn’ garment in jail; recalls earlier habit of not repeating clothes

Sanjay Dutt has seen his fair share of ups and downs in life. Recently, the actor’s lawyer, Pradeep Rai, talked about how Sanjay underwent many changes in his personality and life after the years that he served in jail. He recalled that the actor had a habit of never repeating his clothes earlier, but that changed drastically, and he wore the same tattered garment in jail.

Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer reveals actor was a changed man after his time in prison

In a conversation with Lallantop, Pradeep Rai said, “Sanjay Dutt change ho chuke the. (Sanjay Dutt had changed).” He further added, “When he used to meet me, he would say, 'Sir, you haven’t seen me before’. He would also say that now things had changed and his daughter was also grown up. There are many ups and downs in a man’s life but there are one or two important things which he missed out on because of drugs and this case.”

Sanjay Dutt’s lawyer said that the actor did not lose his patience. He further recalled that Sanjay earlier had the habit of never repeating his clothes. Once worn, the actor would discard it. However, that changed after his time in prison. “The same Sanjay Dutt, when he came out, he came with a garment, which was very worn and torn. It had 25–30 holes. He showed it to me and said that he only wore this because he wouldn’t get another inside,” said Pradeep Rai.

Sanjay Dutt’s work front

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Leo, starring Vijay. The film also starred Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas. Sanjay Dutt played the role of Antony Das in the film.

He also had a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which was released in September this year. Meanwhile, he will next be seen in the Telugu film Double Smart, the Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, and the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

