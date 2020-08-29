  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer treatment continues in Mumbai, no plans to fly to the US: Report

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a few weeks back. The actor has now reportedly decided to continue with his treatment in Mumbai.
17726 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer treatment continues in Mumbai, no plans to fly to the US: ReportSanjay Dutt's lung cancer treatment continues in Mumbai, no plans to fly to the US: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sanjay Dutt’s fans and members of the film fraternity were shocked and worried when the news about his lung cancer diagnosis was published a few weeks back. The 61-year old actor was detected with stage four lung cancer. As of now, he is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai for the same. According to media reports, the actor was supposed to jet off to the United States for further treatment. However, there seems to be a change of plan here.

As reported in TOI, Sanjay Dutt has decided to continue his treatment in Mumbai itself. He is in a dilemma whether or not to fly to the US owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this happens to be his primary reason for not going there, the second reason is the fluid accumulation in his lungs. As per the same report, it has been increasing and that there was no point in delaying the treatment that would adversely affect his health.

Reportedly, around 1.5 liters of fluid were eliminated from the actor’s lungs around two weeks back at the Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Sujit Jain, a close friend of Dutt, was supposed to fly with him to the US. However, the former has gone back to Pune now. Meanwhile, Dr. Jalil Parkar, under whom the actor is taking treatment, has also confirmed that he has deferred the plans of going to the US. The same has been confirmed by another friend of the actor, Rahul Mittra.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares photo of their twins as she pens heartwarming note praying for peace

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement