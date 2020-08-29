Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer treatment continues in Mumbai, no plans to fly to the US: Report

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a few weeks back. The actor has now reportedly decided to continue with his treatment in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans and members of the film fraternity were shocked and worried when the news about his lung cancer diagnosis was published a few weeks back. The 61-year old actor was detected with stage four lung cancer. As of now, he is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai for the same. According to media reports, the actor was supposed to jet off to the United States for further treatment. However, there seems to be a change of plan here.

As reported in TOI, Sanjay Dutt has decided to continue his treatment in Mumbai itself. He is in a dilemma whether or not to fly to the US owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this happens to be his primary reason for not going there, the second reason is the fluid accumulation in his lungs. As per the same report, it has been increasing and that there was no point in delaying the treatment that would adversely affect his health.

Reportedly, around 1.5 liters of fluid were eliminated from the actor’s lungs around two weeks back at the Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Sujit Jain, a close friend of Dutt, was supposed to fly with him to the US. However, the former has gone back to Pune now. Meanwhile, Dr. Jalil Parkar, under whom the actor is taking treatment, has also confirmed that he has deferred the plans of going to the US. The same has been confirmed by another friend of the actor, Rahul Mittra.

Credits :Times of India

