Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata drops heartfelt wedding anniversary post for her ‘annoying bestest half’

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot on February 7, 2008, and are now celebrating 17 years of marriage. To mark the special occasion, Maanayata took to Instagram to share a beautiful video along with a heartfelt note for her husband, Sanjay.

Maanayata's post read, "When you truly love a person, you love them twice!! We hurry too much when we say ‘I love you’ the first time. we are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But, after a few months or years the curtains falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore!"

See the post here:

It continued, "We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits, sometimes it’s not so pleasant anymore…. But even then if you chose to love the same person, such love,…is the love of understanding…knowing….power….And when you say, I love you ….this love is strength….imperishable…and forever‘I love you ‘ @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half."

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's love story culminated in a private wedding ceremony on February 7, 2008, at the Taj Exotica in Goa. The couple after dating for two years deciding to tie the knot. The ceremony was intimate, attended by close friends and family.

Maanayata, born Dilnawaz Sheikh, embraced Hindu rituals for marriage. Following their union, the couple welcomed twins, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra, on October 21, 2010.

Over the years, their bond has strengthened, with Maanayata standing by Sanjay during challenging times. In October 2024, the couple renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to each other.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has the action-comedy Son Of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait in the pipeline. Apart from this, he also has Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar which stars Dutt along with Ranveer Singh and others. The movie according to reports has wrapped up shooting and currently is in production stages.