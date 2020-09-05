  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is emotional as he undergoes treatment: No words can explain what's going in mind

Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer and as we speak, the Munnabhai actor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
35945 reads Mumbai
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is emotional as he undergoes treatment: No words can explain what's going in mindSanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is emotional as he undergoes treatment: No words can explain what's going in mind
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days back, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from work as he will be undergoing medical treatment and soon after, reports started doing the rounds that the actor was suffering from lung cancer. Soon after, Sanjay Dutt was snapped at a hospital in Mumbai and wife Maanayata Dutt released an official statement thanking his fans for their support. Maanayata Dutt’s statement read, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

And today, Maanayata Dutt has shared a new Instagram post, in which she has spoken about being resilient in the face of difficulties while husband and actor Sanjay Dutt gets treated for cancer. Alongside a selfie, Maanayata’s caption read, “Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart.” Well, we are sure that these are tough times for the Dutt family, and we wish speedy recovery for the actor.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt shares photo of their twins as she pens heartwarming note praying for peace

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement