Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata is emotional as he undergoes treatment: No words can explain what's going in mind

Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer and as we speak, the Munnabhai actor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

A few days back, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from work as he will be undergoing medical treatment and soon after, reports started doing the rounds that the actor was suffering from lung cancer. Soon after, Sanjay Dutt was snapped at a hospital in Mumbai and wife Maanayata Dutt released an official statement thanking his fans for their support. Maanayata Dutt’s statement read, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

And today, Maanayata Dutt has shared a new Instagram post, in which she has spoken about being resilient in the face of difficulties while husband and actor Sanjay Dutt gets treated for cancer. Alongside a selfie, Maanayata’s caption read, “Sometimes you just have to stay silent because no words can explain what is going on in your mind and heart.” Well, we are sure that these are tough times for the Dutt family, and we wish speedy recovery for the actor.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and next, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj.

Check out the post here:

