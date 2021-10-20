Sanjay Gupta on Aryan Khan spending almost 2 weeks in jail: How do you do this to someone else’s child?

Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea verdict today, several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On Wednesday, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who had earlier voiced his support for Aryan, SRK and Gauri, tweeted another message of support. 

Reacting to a piece of news on Aryan Khan, Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else’s child?" 

On 21 October, Friday, Aryan Khan will complete 14 days in jail after he was sent to judicial custody on 7 October. The star kid was placed under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Apart from Sanjay Gupta, filmmaker Reema Kagti also tweeted in support of Aryan Khan. Reema's tweet read, "I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB’s argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family." 

Today, Special Judge VV Patil will pronounce the bail verdict in the bail application filed by Aryan Khan

ALSO READ: Reema Kagti calls NCB's allegation on Aryan Khan a 'ridiculous lie'; Kubbra Sait says sad to see circus unfold

