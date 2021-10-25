Sanjay Gupta calls out film industry's 'astute silence' in supporting Shah Rukh Khan 'shameful'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who continued to voice his support for Shah Rukh Khan amid the narcotics case of his son Aryan Khan did the same on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Gupta called out the 'astute silence' of the film industry in backing Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker also questioned members of the film industry asking what if their kids come under the scanner.

Sanjay Gupta tweeted calling out the silence shameful. He wrote, "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL."

The filmmaker added, "Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga..Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge???" Take a look at his tweets below:

Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry.

He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry.

And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga…

Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Earlier, too, Sanjay Gupta had questioned Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB. "Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else’s child?" his earlier tweet read.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The star kid has been in jail for more than two weeks now. His bail plea hearing will be held on 26 October in Bombay High Court.

