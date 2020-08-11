Sanjay Gupta on Sushant Singh Rajput and insider vs outsider talk: It’s complete nonsense, he had many offers

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked off the debate on insiders vs outsiders. Talking about the same, Mumbai Saga filmmaker Sanjay Gupta spoke in an interview and said that Sushant was a bankable star and had offers right up to his death.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely debate sparked off a debate over Insiders Vs Outsiders in Bollywood and many fans of the actor called out actors over this on social media. Some stars like stood up for the actor and alleged that an award show did not acknowledge Sushant’s films like Chhichhore and gave awards to other films like Gully Boy. Now, talking about the same, Mumbai Saga filmmaker also spoke on the issue of Insider-Outsider debate and mentioned that Sushant was a bankable star.

In a chat with Times of India, Sanjay said that Sushant did not have a lack of offers even right up to his death. He said that the actor was a bankable name in the business and could sell films in his name. Further, talking about himself, he said that he too was an outsider with no connection with films and that Bollywood welcomed him. The filmmaker also said Sushant was not ‘shunned.’ He further urged that everyone leave Sushant’s family alone and not make a spectacle on national television.

Questioning everyone who is jumping in debates post Sushant’s death, Sanjay asked where they were before. He claimed that all those speaking up may not be doing it ‘out of any love for Sushant.’ He said, “Everyone’s looking at it from their point of view, their own perspective and how it benefits their perspective. I don’t think it’s out of any love for Sushant that they are coming forward and giving their views. Everyone’s washing their hands in it.”

On Sushant, Sanjay said, “They have just made too much of an issue of this insider-outsider thing which is complete nonsense. It has been welcoming and there have hardly been any instances where everyone has ganged up and said let's teach this guy a lesson or make him sit at home. Nobody does that. Right up to his death, may God bless his soul but he was getting film offers but he was not doing it and that was his choice. It was not that he was shunned. He was a star. Sushant Singh Rajput was not someone, who was climbing the ladder actor, he could sell films on his name. He was a bankable star but what has happened is truly disgusting. Leave the boy and his family alone.”

Recently, it was revealed that filmmaker Ramesh Taurani was in talks with Sushant for a film a day before his demise. Sushant even had a film with Rumi Jafry that starred Rhea Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is currently being probed by the Mumbai Police and also has been transferred to the CBI on Bihar Government’s recommendation to the Centre. Today, Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea is being heard in the Supreme Court, where she has sought to transfer the case from Bihar from Mumbai. Sushant’s father also filed an FIR against Rhea in Bihar and levelled several allegations against her and 5 others. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai and his death left everyone in a state of shock.

