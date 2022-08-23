Sanjay Kapoor enjoyed calling Anil Kapoor nanaji, calls Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ‘lovable couple’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud 9 these days after the arrival of their baby boy. Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first baby on August 20 and since then wishes have been pouring in for the star couple. Well, yesterday, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of the baby and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over the pics. It is indeed a phenomenal time for the entire Kapoor family and Sanjay Kapoor in a recent chat with Bombay Times opened up about teasing Anil Kapoor and discussing baby names.

Sanjay Kapoor on meeting Anil Kapoor and calling him grandfather

Talking about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby, Sanjay Kapoor said that it is a double bonanza for him as the baby shares his birthday with his mother-in-law. Further the actor revealed that he had gone to meet the baby a few days ago and he felt nice to meet his elder brother Anil Kapoor and tell him that finally, he is a grandfather. Sanjay revealed that he enjoyed calling him a nanaji to which the Pukar actor laughed and replied, “grandfather sounds cooler”. Sanjay further quipped, “It is raining babies in the Kapoor family.”

Kapoor family discussing baby names

When asked whether the family has started discussing baby names, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that he is sure the couple must have zeroed in on the name but he is not aware of it. “We will know very soon. Right now, the only thing we were focused on was seeing the baby. When I met them, Sonam was happy and laughing, and Anand was over the moon. They are such a warm and lovable couple.”

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Rhea, on the other hand, will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film.

