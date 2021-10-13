Sanjay Kapoor extends support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan ahead of his bail plea hearing

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the limelight ever since he was taken under NCB custody on October 2 after a Goa bound cruise was busted. The star kid is currently under 14-day-judicial custody. SRK’s son and his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s bail plea hearing was supposed to be held today. The court has adjourned the hearing for tomorrow. Till now many celebrities have stood up in support of the actor’s son and the recent name to get added to this list is that of Sanjay Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor’s father Sanjay Kapoor has posted a picture of Aryan Khan and captioned it with a heart emoji. For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor is Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan’s BFF. Earlier today, Aryan’s new lawyer Amit Desai hit back at NCB’s claim of blaming Shah Rukh Khan’s son for 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'. Now after today’s hearing, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer spoke to the media and opened up about the hearing. Talking to the media, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer said in Hindi that if they go by the prosecution’s claim then the amount of substance that has been derived from his client, according to the law is only consumption quantity. And for this, the punishment is only a 6months jail so there should not be many hurdles in getting bail.

Earlier today Shah Rukh Khan’s manager had filed an application before the court, requesting it to allow her in for a hearing as Aryan’s representative. The case has now come to a special court after a magistrate’s court rejected their plea on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have recovered banned drugs from some persons aboard the cruise ship, hinting at an “international drug trafficking” network which needs to be probed. The NDPS court had issued orders to the NCB on Monday and asked it to file its reply regarding the matter by October 13.

