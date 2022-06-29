Sanjay Kapoor meets parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja in London; Maheep Kapoor, son Jahaan accompany

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as they are soon going to be parents. The couple is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of their life. Sonam's pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. Amid this, Sonam was visited by some special guests in London on June 29 as her chachu Sanjay Kapoor, chachi Maheep Kapoor, and their son Jahaan Kapoor paid her a visit. They are currently vacationing in London and amid it, they took some time to meet the parents-to-be Sonam and Anand.

Sanjay, who was last seen in the web series The Fame Game, co-starring Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to treat the fans with an adorable picture. In the photo, Sanjay, Maheep, Sonam, Anand, and Jahaan can be seen all smiling as they posed for the camera. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Was so nice to see my beautiful pregnant niece and Anand at their beautiful home, #family". As soon as he posted the snap, it took the internet by storm. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor, and others too showered love on the post.

Check Sanjay's post here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

