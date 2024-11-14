Sanjay Kapoor reflects on his simple upbringing with brother, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, says ‘we’d sleep on mattresses in the living room’

Anil Kapoor's family is another popular Kapoor clan from the Hindi film industry that has given stars like Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, among others, to the industry. There is a perception that it had been a well-to-do family. But, recently, Sanjay Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and recalled his humble beginnings with brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor sat down for an interview on the YouTube channel Timeout With Ankit. During the conversation, he revealed some of his childhood's most precious, simple moments. Kapoor shared that he and his siblings, Anil and Boney Kapoor, were raised in a simple two-bedroom-hall apartment in Chembur, Mumbai. Although they have established their name in the Hindi film industry today, it wasn't always the same. They lived a simple family life with a happy home full of love.

The Mission Mangal actor recalled that he used to share a room with his sister, Reena Kapoor, as a kid. Their grandfather moved into their home when his grandmother passed away, and Kapoor was left without a room. He said, "After my grandfather came to stay with us, he took over the room I shared with Reena. Since they were even short of space to live, he mentioned, "We'd sleep on mattresses in the living room.

At the same time, they could not afford more than one air conditioner at home. They sometimes slept inside as it was installed in his parent's room. Despite the challenges, they found ways to make their home more comfortable.

Sanjay Kapoor also expressed gratitude towards his parents, who worked hard to raise and provide their kids as much comfort as possible. Noting their sacrifices, he said, "My parents didn't travel abroad until they had sent the whole family overseas first," They always ensured that their kids got the best possible food and clothes. Furthermore, he excitedly mentioned that his friends used to look forward to having meals at his home.

Sanjay Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the film Prem, co-starring Tabu Kapoor. Some of his notable performances are Raja, Merry Christmas, The Zoya Factor, Bloody Daddy, and more. He was last seen in Murder Mubarak, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and more.

