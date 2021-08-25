Sanjay Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt note: You will always be missed

The Kapoor clan witnessed a heartbreaking moment early this year after ’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last. He had passed away on February 9 due to a cardiac arrest. And while the Kapoors continue to miss Rajiv, the late actor’s friends and fans often share posts remembering the Ram Teri Ganga Maili star on social media. Joining them, Sanjay Kapoor also took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional post for Rajiv on his birth anniversary.

Sanjay shared some throwback pics of himself with Rajiv Kapoor from their good times together. In fact, the first pic featured Rajiv kissing Sanjay as they posed for the camera which spoke volumes about their love. In the caption, Sanjay recalled wishing Rajiv on his birthday at midnight every year and admitted missing him terribly. “Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed, Still can’t believe that we didn’t speak at sharp 12 in the night , Love you and miss you,” Sanjay wrote along with several heart emoticons. On the other hand, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also remembered Rajiv Kapoor and shared similar pictures on their respective Instagram stories along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at posts for Rajiv Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rajiv Kapoor is known for his performance in movies like the 1983 release Ek Jaan Hain Hum and the 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili. While he had directed and produced at Prem Granth in 1996, Rajiv’s last movie turned out to be the 1999 release Aa Ab Laut Chalen starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

