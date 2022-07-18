Sanjay Kapoor REVEALS his choices for the remake of Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Raja'; Any guesses?

Sanjay Kapoor is one of the famous actors in the entertainment industry. He debuted with the 1995 film Prem alongside Tabu and then went on to work in several hit movies including Raja, Sirf Tum, Kartavya, and others. His 1995 film Raja co-starring Madhuri Dixit is one of the blockbusters and is still loved by many. Sanjay and Madhuri won hearts with their portrayal of Raja and Madhu respectively. Their song 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' is still played on. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sanjay was asked his lead cast choice if 'Raja' remade and he gave his answer too and we bet you will like his choices too.

While talking to the news portal, the actor said that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone can play Raja and Madhu respectively if 'Raja' is remade. Sanjay Kapoor said, "I think Ranbir Kapoor can play Raja and let Madhuri only play Madhu (laughs) because it's tough to cast someone like her. She is perfect for the role. But if this question was asked five years back, then I would have said Ranbir and Deepika can play Raja and Madhu."

Speaking about his professional career, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Fame Game co-starring Madhuri Dixit. They garnered lots of appreciation from the audience. The web series will renew for the second season soon. Next, Sanjay Kapoor will be seen in The Gone Game 2. The series, directed by Abhishek Sengupta, stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor says he is closest to Arjun Kapoor: When he was young, I was literally a father figure to him