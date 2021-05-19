Sanjay Kapoor says daughter Shanaya Kapoor wanted to be an actress for a ‘very long time’

In a recent interview, Sanjay Kapoor talked about his daughter Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Take a look.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all prepped to make her acting debut under ’s Dharma Production. The young starlet enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and often seen sharing photos with her friends and popular star kids and Ananya Panday. Shanaya had previously worked as an assistant director of her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and also appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The diva seems thrilled about entering the limelight and taking over the big screen.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Sanjay opened up about his daughter’s debut. He said that Shanaya wanted to be an actress for quite some time now. He explained that he wants her to learn from her own experiences and further elaborated that he’d always be by her side. “Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it's better that, she learns from her own mistakes and experience,” he added. He said that he doesn’t want to ‘hold her hand’ for everything so that her journey is much more enjoyable.

In March, Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to announce her Bollywood debut. The young diva expressed how grateful she is for the opportunity with a brief note. She penned, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Credits :SpotboyE

