Sanjay Kapoor says he is closest to Arjun Kapoor: When he was young, I was literally a father figure to him

Sanjay Kapoor is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. He is the younger brother of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Sanjay debuted with the 1995 film Prem alongside Tabu and then went on to work in several hit movies including Raja, Sirf Tum, Kartavya, and others. The actor was last seen in the web series The Fame Game, co-starring Madhuri Dixit. He has a friendly personality and is a family man too. Recently in an interview with ETimes, the actor talked about his bond with his family and revealed with whom he is the closest.

While talking to the news portal, Sanjay said that he has a good bond with everyone in his family because of his personality but he is closest with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's eldest son. He said, "I have literally brought him up. We were living in the same house at Lokhandwala, and after I shifted out to Juhu, post marriage, we still spent a lot of time together. I also produced a film with him and I have spent a lot of time with him. I am close to others in the family, too. I am close to my sister's children as well but Arjun and I have spent the most amount of time together. It may not seem like that right now, but when Arjun was very young, I was literally a father figure to him."

Sanjay further added that he does not share an equation of chacha-bhatija with Arjun but they are more like friends. They also discuss work as they belong to the same industry. "Besides the obvious family connection, we also have a working relationship," Sanjay concluded.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor will be next seen in The Gone Game 2. The series, directed by Abhishek Sengupta, stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath.

