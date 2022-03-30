Sanjay Kapoor shares beautiful throwback PIC with wife Maheep; Friends Seema, Bhavana react.

Bollywood couples always have a way to make our hearts melt with their cute and sweet gestures and acts of love. Not just onscreen, but even in real life, they make us believe in the power and beauty of love. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are one such beautiful duo. The two are parents to two beautiful children, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor. The little Kapoor fam is the cutest. On Tuesday, Sanjay stole our hearts with an adorable throwback picture of himself and wifey Maheep.

The picture, taken many years ago, spelt a beautiful story with us. In the photo, Sanjay Kapoor could be seen sitting on a bike with Maheep, both sporting the biggest smiles on their faces. While Sanjay looked dapper in a full-sleeved orange tee, a snapback and sunglasses, Maheep looked radiant with a cap on and her sweet, innocent face. Along with the post, Sanjay wrote, "#throwbackmemories Ye Jawaani hai Deewani.” The picture was an instant hit as it tugged the hearts of many fans and industry colleagues. Maheep’s friends and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ co-stars Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey reacted too. Both the ladies sprinkled the post with hearts. Even Maheep commented on the post with some cute emojis. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Kapoor was recently seen in the popular ‘The Fame Game’ alongside Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor is gearing up for the second season of the immensely successful Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

ALSO READ: Extremely happy for Sonam and Anand: Sanjay Kapoor expresses joy on actress’ pregnancy