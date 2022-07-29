Sanjay Kapoor shares PIC of his ‘Queen’ Shanaya Kapoor chilling with her Nani; Maheep Kapoor reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular star kids in Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, Shanaya is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. The star kid also has a sizable social media fan base and frequently rewards them with beautiful photos and peeks into her daily life. Meanwhile, this time it’s her father who shared a gorgeous picture of his ‘Queen’ Shanaya and her ‘Nani.’

Sanjay Kapoor on Friday took to his Instagram and shared a picture of her beloved daughter lying on the couch with her Nani Namita Sandhu. In the pic, the upcoming debutante is seen wearing casual attire while chilling with her grandmother. She posed for the camera with a bright smile on her face. Sharing the picture, Sanjay wrote: “Queen and her Nani.” Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Sanjay’s wife and Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor dropped several red heart emojis in the caption.

Have a look at Sanjay’s post:

Meanwhile, the celebrity kid is currently enjoying her summer vacation in Ibiza with her close friends. Sharing a series of pictures from her vacation, Shanaya wrote: Shanaya wrote: “life is my favourite movie.” In the first picture, Shanaya can be seen taking a mirror selfie in light green attire. The second pic features a flight monitor that reads Ibiza. Meanwhile, in the rest of the pictures, the star kid is seen having a gala time with her friends on beaches and several other locations including Circoloco, which is a dance party that is held at the DC10 nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, as well as other various locations globally.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.