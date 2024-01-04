Sanjay Kapoor unfolds mystery behind Anil Kapoor and his reverse ageing, blames Boney Kapoor for THIS

Whenever we see Anil Kapoor, he never fails to leave all his fans stunned with his looks. The actor might be a father of 3 and now even a grandfather but he still looks the same as he used to decades ago. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is reverse ageing. Going on his lines, his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor too is ageing like a fine wine. The actor who will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas next looked dapper at the press conference today. When he was asked about ageing backwards, his reply left all the fans in splits.

Sanjay Kapoor talks about reverse ageing

During the press conference of Merry Christmas today, we saw the entire cast and crew of the film including Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan interacting with the media. Amidst this, Sanjay Kapoor who is also a part of this film was asked about him ageing backwards. To this, the actor joked and said, "Anil and I don’t get to eat anything. Boney has everything."

Katrina Kaif says working with Sriram Raghavan was on her bucket list

Today during the press conference, Katrina Kaif was asked about her choice of films, to which she replied, “There are good directors and there are good stories. My intention is to be part of good stories. And I have always believed that the director is the captain of the ship. That’s where it starts from. This was a combination of some really important factors to me. Working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my bucket list of things to do.”

Advertisement

The Hindi version of the Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas has an ensemble cast

Including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Additionally, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar make cameo appearances, adding to the star-studded lineup. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film is all set to hit cinemas on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif reveals introducing her Punjabi in-laws to Christmas lunch; Here’s how they felt