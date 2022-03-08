Sanjay Kapoor on working with Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas: Looking forward, in awe of his storytelling.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed last week that Sanjay Kapoor is the newest addition to Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas cast. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has already gone on floors. The thriller has been shot across the city and will soon move to Pune, revealed a source.

Reacting to the announcement, an ecstatic Sanjay Kapoor said, "I am looking forward to working under Sriram Raghavan’s vision. He is one of the best filmmakers of Hindi cinema today."

A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay plays an extremely important role in the film, however his character details have been kept under the wraps, though his part will have multiple layers. He will start shooting for the film this month. Katrina and Vijay are filming in Mumbai, and will move to Pune soon for another schedule."

Sanjay Kapoor admitted that he has been in awe of Raghavan's cinematic style. The filmmaker, who dished out the 2018 hit Andhadhun, kickstarted Merry Christmas in December 2021.

Kapoor, who recently starred in The Fame Game, added, "I have been in awe of his style of storytelling ever since I saw Badlapur. After I watched Andhadhun, I was certain that I would like to work with him some day. He knows the art of making something so normal seem extraordinary on screen."

Merry Christmas is being backed by by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

