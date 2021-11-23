Sanjay Khan apologises to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight

Celebs spend a significant part of their time in flights and often disguise themselves while doing so. However, when renowned actor Sanjay Khan was unable to recognise Preity Zinta on a flight to Dubai, he took to his Instagram to publicly apologise to the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress. The actor wrote quite a long message, talking about how his daughter introduced him to Preity on the flight. The apology was quite a sincere and adorable move from the ‘Dosti actor’.

In the earnest apology that Sanjay Khan wrote to Preity on Twitter, he included how as a gentleman how he should take responsibility for his actions and apologise for not being able to identify her when Simone, his daughter introduced the two. He went on to praise her beauty and her talent. "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta,” he tweeted, tagging the actress.

Have a look at the tweet:

Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.@realpreityzinta — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, just earlier this month, Preity Zinta made the headlines as she welcomed her twins, Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy with her husband Gene Goodenough. She tweeted the announcement with a selfie of herself and her husband and was congratulated from all around the nation. On the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, which marked her comeback to Bollywood after seven long years

