Sanjay Leela Bhansali admits all his films are ‘born out of chaos of his life’; recalls living in ‘tiny 300-square-foot colorless chawl’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his lavish cinematic environments such as the majestic Chittor Fort in Padmaavat and the sprawling Heera Mandi in his recent Netflix series, has a background that stands in stark contrast to the opulence he portrays on screen. In a recent interview, Bhansali shared insights into his humble beginnings in a "300-square-foot colorless chawl" in Mumbai, discussing how all of "his movies are born out of the chaos of his own life."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, SLB recalled his early days and said, “I come from a small little chawl in a 300-square-foot, colorless space.” Growing up in a cramped environment with his family, where every inch of space mattered, Bhansali shared that his childhood shaped his perspective on the world. While the walls of the chawl had no color, his imagination was alive with dreams.

However, these experiences not only influenced Bhansali’s filmmaking but also ignited his creative frustration. He said, "I’ve made very big films. I’ve earned the right to make big films. But it’s all born out of the chaos of my life."

He explained that his films are personal, uncomfortable, and sometimes challenging to watch. He acknowledged that his movies might never achieve the blockbuster status of those directed by others, stating that it's not about the box office numbers. Instead, he emphasized that it's about the impact that his work has on him as an artist.

The contradictions were evident: while his family struggled to make ends meet, their passion for cinema remained steadfast. Bhansali shared that his mother, a gifted dancer, would perform in a cramped 300-square-foot space in their chawl.

He mentioned, with tears in his eyes, that his heroines later danced on the grandest sets ever created in Hindi cinema. He reflected on how the unfulfilled life surrounding him led him to reject realism, stating that the fantastical world of cinema became his sole escape from the harshness of reality.

Despite facing financial hardships, Bhansali's family's ties to the film industry played a crucial role in his formative years. On the work front, SLB is prepping for his next titled Love and War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

