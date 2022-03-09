Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi will be celebrated for next 50-100 yrs

Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans are loving her avatar and indeed she has given a stellar performance in the film. Today, Pen Movies' official YouTube channel shared a video of the Highway actress taking an interview with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They spoke about a lot of things about the movie’s success, why SLB chose Alia for this role, etc.

During the interview, one of the questions that Alia Bhatt asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali was- 'When was it that he breathed a sigh of relief after the film’s release'. SLB revealed that it happened in Berlin. He said that after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi, they had their first press conference and he really enjoyed that moment. Sanjay felt that he was a little more confident because Alia was sitting next to him and blabbering non-stop. Sanjay felt that the film has been received correctly and got people to stand up and clap for the next five minutes.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also could not stop praising Alia Bhatt’s performance. He said that her performance in the film will be celebrated for the next 50-100 years. He further said that it could be at par with Nargis Ji in Mother India, at par with Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen, Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. SLB says that Alia’s performance in the film would be the fourth performance he would talk of in the same league. “Here is a girl who is taking a whole film on her shoulder," he said.

