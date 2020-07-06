  1. Home
Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at Bandra Police station to record statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Monday at the Bandra Police station. Take a look at the photos below.
July 6, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is still being investigated by Mumbai's Bandra Police and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned for questioning. On Monday, the filmmaker arrived at the Bandra Police station and was snapped by the paparazzi who were present outside. As per police and post mortem reports, Sushant Singh Rajput died die to asphyxia due to hanging after he tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020. The actor's last film, Dil Bechara, trailer is set to be released today.  

Even after more than 20 days, the police investigation is still underway as at least 28 to 30 people have been questioned so far in the case. From his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house help staff to co-star Sanjana Sanghi as well as his creative manager Sidharth Pittani. Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films is also under the scanner and YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma was also summoned for questioning in the case. 

Take a look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali arriving at the police station below:     

 

Credits :Viral Bhayani/Manav Manglani

