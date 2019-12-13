Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Kapoor join hands for a film on 2019 Balakot Airstrike

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar will be producing the film. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series announced this news on their social media accounts.

Abhishek Kapoor, director of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is all geared up for his next project. The director has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor for his next project, a film based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar will be producing the film. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series announced this news on their social media accounts. Sharing a picture they wrote, "A story of grit, determination, and valour, #2019BalakotAirstrike is a tribute to the sons of India! Written & directed by Abhishek Kapoor. #PMOIndia #DefenceMinisterIndia #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhushankumar @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor #MahaveerJain @bhansaliproductions @tseries.official @gitspictures."

In the picture, they described the film as a "story that celebrates the accomplishment of the Indian Air Force". More details of the film are yet to be announced. The cast of the film is not revealed yet. For the uninitiated, The Balakot airstrike in Pakistan was conducted after a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 26. The following day, February 27, in a tit-for-tat airstrike, Pakistan retaliated, causing an Indian warplane to be shot down and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be taken prisoner by the Pakistan military before being returned on March 1.

Talking about Abhishek Kapoor, the director has helmed hit films like Kai Po Che, Rock On and much more. On the other Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi with Ali Bhatt in the lead role. The director-producer had first announced Inshallah, co-starring and , but the film had got shelved. The male lead of Gangubai Kathiawadi has still not been revealed.

