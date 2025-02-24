Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Heeramandi actresses Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha share heartwarming wishes

In 2024, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The period drama received a lot of love from the viewers. On the special occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari, who starred in the show, showered him with heartwarming wishes.

Today, February 24, 2025, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was from the premiere of Heeramandi, and they were seen posing together. The actress wished the director, saying, “Happy birthday dear.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of the series. She was seen sitting in a chair donning her character’s look while SLB stood behind her. Sonakshi wished him, saying, “Happiest birthday dear sir (red heart emoji) @bhansaliproductions.”

Aditi Rao Hydari posted some adorable BTS pics with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the first picture, she was seen giving him a tight hug. The second photo showed SLB directing a scene, while in the last one, he sat with Aditi on the sets.

In the caption, Aditi expressed, “Happy happiest birthday to my dearest bestest sanjay sir. Celebrating you and your genius everyday and forever. Love you sir,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal played the role of courtesans. The cast also included Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. The series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. It has been officially renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his upcoming movie Love & War. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The release date has been revealed as March 20, 2026. The shooting of the highly anticipated Heeramandi 2 is expected to start after Love & War is wrapped.