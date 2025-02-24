Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal come together to celebrate filmmaker's special day; WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for giving some iconic movies that have added value to the Indian film industry. On February 24, 2025, the National Award-winning filmmaker turned a year older. Hence, his B-town buddies, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal arrived to celebrate the veteran director. All three stars will be seen together in SLB’s Love & War.

Ace Bollywood filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older on February 24, 2025. On the special occasion, a special dinner was hosted which was attended by his Love & War stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. For the casual gala, B-town lovers Ranbir and Alia stunned in comfy yet stylish attires. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen looking cute in a beige co-ord set.

As for her husband, Ranbir looked dapper in a denim shirt which he paired with white pants and matching sneakers. He sported an expensive wristwatch and donned a pair of eyewear to complete his chilled-out look.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party:

They were joined by Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal who made fans go weak on their knees with his all-black attire. For the night of fun and dance, the Masaan actor arrived donning a plain black t-shirt with a pair of black denims and shiny shoes. His beard and over-grown hair look continued to impress his fans.

Vicky Kaushal attends Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party:

Birthday boy Sanjay Leela Bhansali also arrived at the venue to celebrate his special day with his near and dear ones. As customary, the Heeramandi helmer was seen making an entrance in his swanky luxury car. For the event, SLB donned a plain black kurta with white pants and black-white shoes. He even posed lovingly for the shutter bugs before getting into the venue.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives for his birthday party:

Coming to their upcoming movie, Love & War, the film will be independently produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. Moreover, he has signed a massive post-theatrical deal with Netflix, and a near-record music deal with Saregama. Love And War is now set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.