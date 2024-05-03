Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels India-Pakistan is ‘one’ as he talks about getting love for Heeramandi from both nations

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Heeramandi recently started streaming on Netflix and is receiving critical applause. The 8-episodic series is set in pre-Independent and undivided India. The filmmaker recently spoke about how the people of Pakistan are reacting to his web show and said that he feels both nations have come together because of this show.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Pakistan’s reception of Heeramandi

While speaking to IndieWire, SLB revealed that the people of Pakistan were anxiously waiting for this story to be told and now they are sending immense love to him. He added, “It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together when all India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for finally the show being made.”

Calling both nations 'one', the Padmaavat director said that he feels that people on either side of the border are connected in several ways. He added, "There's a lot of love for people on both sides, leave aside a few people who would want to create issues — but those are not relevant."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on criticism about his work

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not new to controversies. Even before the release of Heeramandi, some Pak celebs had slammed the filmmaker for attempting to distort history however he is least bothered. Bhansali believes, “There are things in the characters that connect to people in my work and that is why they talk about it.”

He added not everyone can echo the same feedback - many will like his work and many won’t. “It’s a part of a give-and-take with an audience and filmmaker. I don’t mind being loved when they give me love, and I don’t mind quite being criticized when they don’t connect to my work”, SLB concluded.

Released on May 1, Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, Nivedita Bhargava, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and Fardeen Khan among others.

