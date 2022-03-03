Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets emotional as he recalls watching sex workers during his school days: It is inhuman

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all over the headlines as his new project with Alia Bhatt has grabbed all the attention. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is bringing the audience back to theatres and the filmmaker has been highly appreciated for the storyline. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a brothel madam who works to bring reforms to the lives of sex workers.

In a recent chat with Film Companion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali got emotional as he recalled his childhood days and said that he is sensitive to the lives of sex workers. Speaking to the news portal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he was raised in a chawl very close to Kamathipura–the red light area of Mumbai, where his new film, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been shot and would see sex workers on his way to and from school every day.

“You’re sensitive to what you see as a child,” he said as he recalled watching the gesture that sex workers would do to make prospective clients, indicating that their ‘rate’ was Rs 20. He continued and said how can a person’s rate be Rs 20? “These were the things that stayed in my mind. But I could not tell them completely. I was finding them through Chandramukhi… We are priceless for ourselves, we can’t be tagged. We can’t be sold for Rs 5 or Rs 20 or Rs 50. It is inhuman,” shared the filmmaker.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial also features Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi thanks fans for showering love on trailer: Chand pe chaar chand laga diya

