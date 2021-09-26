Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his journey and Heeramandi: ’Been 25 years and 25 more to go’

The year marked 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as his directorial debut, Khamoshi hit the big screen in 1996. All through his career, he delivered memorable films at regular intervals and is now gearing up for the release of his ambitious, Gangubai Kathiawadi and his foray to the digital world with Heera Mandi. The director shares the anecdotes of what drew him towards filmmaking.

"I remember when I was a 4-year-old kid and my father had taken me to a shoot, to watch. He had gone to meet his friends, and said, ‘you sit here I’ll just meet my friends and come’. I was sitting in the studio and thought that this is the place that seems most comfortable to me, more than a school, more than a playground, or more than a cousin’s house, or anywhere in the world, I thought this was the most beautiful place in the whole world,” the filmmaker recalls.

He adds, “I was watching a cabaret being shot and they kept doing it again and again and again. But what actually I remember most of that evening is when my father told me, sit here and don’t move, and don’t go anywhere. Today when I look back at it and when I realize that 25 years I have been there, for that matter, the whole life after that I have been dreaming to be here and I am glad I am stuck here and doing what I have to do."

From Khamoshi, till date, Bhansali has been the man behind films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. His next is the starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali also remembers his early visits to the theatre. “I still, as a child, remember going to a theatre and watching those projectors, used to have a beam of light that fell on the screen, across from me, my mind would never be there. My mind would be here and ghost particles float into it and say, okay, one day, my story will float. All these things I have made. I think 9 films I have made & making the 10th one. It's been 25 years and 25 more to go,” he says.

His ambitious project, Heeramandi is gearing up for a premiere on Netflix soon. He signs off, “Heeramandi was something that my friend MoinBaig got me 14 years ago. And then finally, when we presented it to Netflix and they loved it. They thought it had a great potential to make a mega-series. It's very ambitious. It's very big. It's very vast. You have the story of the courtesan’s pre-independence. They kept music and poetry and dance and the art of living the politics within the kothas and how to emerge as the winner."

