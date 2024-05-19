Sanjay Leela Bhansali on why he finds courtesans fascinating; says 'Middle class women in ration line' don't interest him like tawaifs

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been enjoying the success of his recent web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a recent interview, the director had a candid chat about why courtesans interest him.

Bhansali said that the courtesans, or the tawaifs, are different and always exude a certain kind of power as he talked about them.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up about tawaifs

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali who recently portrayed the lives of courtesans in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, talked about his fascination with courtesans and s*x workers.

He said, “I feel they are women who have a lot of enigma, a lot of mystery. The courtesan, or the tawaif, or the prostituteâ€æ they are different. But they always exude a certain kind of power which I find very interesting to look at.”

The filmmaker further added that these women are very interesting as they sing, they dance to express themselves. They understand the art of living, the importance of architecture, the use of fabric, and the kind of jewelry they wear, and are also connoisseurs of art according to Bhansali. Continuing his praise for them, SLB also added, "We are artists. You might call them any name, but I need them). I have to create something that is very enigmatic. Middle-class women in ration line do not fascinate me."

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The series is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

Manisha Koirala was seen in the character of Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha portrayed the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen acing the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb.

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman played the role of Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman was seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed. The series already received a lot of love from viewers as well as critics on social media.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently streaming on Netflix.

