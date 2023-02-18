Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on his shift from films to OTT with Heeramandi: It's my biggest project as yet

Ever since the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali ’s next project had come out, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look. We all know that Sanjay is known for his magical world and grand sets. Today as the teaser of Heeramandi release, we bet fans are left stunned by the royalty the leading ladies exude. The web show stars Sonakshi Sinha , Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Well, at the teaser launch event today, the director opened up about his shift from the big screen to OTT with this project.

Talking about this shift, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I make big films and that comes naturally to me. But when I came to OTT I made something bigger, it's my biggest project as yet. So I didn't have to adapt to the digital medium, this will be like watching a film. So there is no holding back or trying to do something different for OTT. I made 8 episodes for this, and it's so demanding, I am constantly working on the script. You have to spend more hours than you do films but all of us are enjoying a lot. This one is very special. My dear Moin Baig came up with this idea 14 years back, but finally, it has gotten made. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place.”

Check out the teaser of Heeramandi: