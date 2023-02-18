Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on his shift from films to OTT with Heeramandi: It's my biggest project as yet
Today as the teaser of Heeramandi released, fans are left stunned by the royalty of leading ladies Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.
Ever since the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project had come out, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look. We all know that Sanjay is known for his magical world and grand sets. Today as the teaser of Heeramandi release, we bet fans are left stunned by the royalty the leading ladies exude. The web show stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Well, at the teaser launch event today, the director opened up about his shift from the big screen to OTT with this project.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on his shift from the big screen to OTT
Talking about this shift, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I make big films and that comes naturally to me. But when I came to OTT I made something bigger, it's my biggest project as yet. So I didn't have to adapt to the digital medium, this will be like watching a film. So there is no holding back or trying to do something different for OTT. I made 8 episodes for this, and it's so demanding, I am constantly working on the script. You have to spend more hours than you do films but all of us are enjoying a lot. This one is very special. My dear Moin Baig came up with this idea 14 years back, but finally, it has gotten made. I don't make films with my mind but with my heart. Heera Mandi has a very special place.”
Check out the teaser of Heeramandi:
Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed, "Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music he has been personally involved in every composition."
ALSO READ: Heeramandi FIRST LOOK: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari take you into their magical world
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a profes...Read more